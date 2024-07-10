M.Hanny Sabbagh

Zed is an open-source code editor coming from the people behind the Atom editor (the old code editor which was developed by GitHub before being discontinued).

Zed focuses on minimal latency, extreme performance and collaborative features. It is also free of charge (so far!).

The editor originally was only available for macOS, but as of today, it is now available on Linux and you can easily install it using the following Shell script:

curl https://zed.dev/install.sh | sh

I tried its basic features and indeed, in terms of latency, it is the fastest one I have tried so far:

A built-in terminal is a must for every code editor:

Its code completion features are nice, in addition to its themes that you can download, of course:

It is so integrated with GitHub that in every corner there is a “sign in” button telling you to login in order to activiate further features such as GitHub Copilot and collaboration features, huh. I didn’t try these yet.

I also like the fact that apparently, it only uses 250MB of RAM on my system. That’s dirt cheap compared to some other code editors I know:

Very glad to have it finally available on Linux.

You can learn more about it and its features from the official website: https://zed.dev/

The GitHub code is located at: https://github.com/zed-industries/zed